Emmy Awards Will Use Yangaroo's Digital Platform

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS)

has inked a multiyear deal to use the Yangaroo Awards digital platform to help

manage the Emmy Awards. The technology will be used for the submission of

entries, review of content and to cast ballots.

The agreement will start with News and Documentary Awards on

Oct. 1, followed by others in 2014.

"Advances in secure digital media management have opened

incredible new opportunities for us to streamline our awards process," said

Malachy Wienges, chairman of NATAS, in a statement. "With Yangaroo we have

found a partner who can truly deliver the type of full-service solution that

will help us as a company better manage all areas of our awards show voting

process, while delivering to our members a very easy to use platform and

interface to maximize the benefits of reviewing submissions and casting their

votes. Their proven success in the awards show arena, coupled with their foundation

in digital media management, makes them the perfect company to help shape a new

digital era for the Emmy Awards."

The work with NATAS will eventually involve handling over

3,500 submissions in 149 various categories with over 6,000 hours of video all

reviewed and voted on by 1,750 judges.

The Yangaroo Award system is also being used by the Grammy

Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), the MTV Movie Awards, BET Awards, the

Academy of Country Music Awards, and the JUNO Awards, among many others.

Yangaroo Awards is a Web-based solution that

uses Yangaroo's Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform to securely

link artists, judges, event organizers and auditors. The system is designed to

streamline every aspect of award show management, from nominations and

committee review to voting, results tabulation and auditing.