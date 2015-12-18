eMarketer: OTT Services Flirt With Saturation

U.S. broadband users continue to gravitate to OTT services, threatening to saturate the market, but there’s still room to grow for several players in the sector, eMarketer found in a new forecast – Q4 2015 State of Video: Monetization, Audience, Platforms and Content.

Led by usage of YouTube, about 72.1% of U.S. Internet subs, or 199.6 million of them, will tap into OTT video services by 2019, up from 69.7%/181 million at the end of 2015, the firm predicts.

In the bigger picture view, eMarketer believes there will be 187.8 million YouTube users in the U.S. by 209, up from 170.7 million at the end of 2014. Likewise, the firm predicts there will be 143 million Netflix users in the U.S. by 2019, up from 114.3 million in 2015. By 2019, there will be 88.6 million Amazon OTT users (versus 65.2 million this year), and 82.2 million Hulu users (up from 59.9 million in 2015).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.