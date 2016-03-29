EMA Adds Three Members

The Entertainment Merchants Association (EMA), a nonprofit trade group representing home entertainment and video game retailers and distributors, has added three new members to its ranks, including research firm The NPD Group and free streaming video network Tubi TV.

The NPD Group tracks all corners of the entertainment business, including physical disc and digital, and offers up analyst insight into consumer purchasing behavior and engagement with streaming devices.

Tubi TV — which is owned by content distribution and monetization platform AdRise — is a free video streaming network that partners with 200 content providers to deliver entertainment to Internet-connected TVs, set-tops and mobile devices

EMA also added digital entertainment and lifestyle marketplace Hollywoodland, a new service launched with Siemens Convergence Creators at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The start-up aims to be a one-stop shop for content owners and artists to host email, social media, apps, movie archives and streaming outlets.