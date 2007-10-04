Ellen DeGeneres Show Snags Sunbeam, Unilever for Digital Promo





Unilever and Sunbeam signed on as sponsors for Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with both companies backing an integrated-marketing program called “Wish You Were Here.”

AOL, Warner Bros. Television Group and Telepictures Productions worked together on the promotion, which gives DeGeneres fans a chance to convince the talk-show host and comedian to visit them in their hometowns by visiting her AOL site at Ellen.aol.com. There, they can upload their own stories, photos and videos to make their cases. DeGeneres announced the promotion on her talk show on Oct. 2.

DeGeneres will tell some of the stories gathered on her Web site over the next two months, culminating with a visit to the winner’s hometown.

AOL first touted the promotion back in April at the First Look, the Time Warner-owned Internet company’s first upfront presentation to advertisers.





“We’re excited to be working with AOL and these highly influential advertisers on this unique, cross-platform marketing program which underscores our core digital strategy for The Ellen DeGeneresShow and the Warner Bros. Television Group,” said Brett Bouttier, senior vice president, digital, WBTVG, in a statement. “Our mission is to create compelling programming that will increase visibility for our Internet partners and provide strategic opportunities for advertisers to reach their target consumers across all media.”

Unilever’s All laundry detergent is the presenting sponsor, and plans to use that sponsorship to launch a nationwide ecology education program and contest. Sunbeam’s Rocket Grill also will receive prominent branding on the site, as well as being included in audience giveaways.