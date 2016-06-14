Ellation’s ‘VRV’ Platform Sets Sights on SVOD Surge

Taking aim at the surging popularity of niche-focused, subscription VOD services that are delivered over-the-top, Ellation has introduced VRV, a multichannel video distribution platform that will launch later this year and feature partner “channels” such as Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Seeso, Nerdist Alpha, and Geek & Sundry Alpha, along with exclusive access to Frederator Networks’ premium Cartoon Hangover offering.

Ellation, a portfolio company of Otter Media (the OTT-focused joint venture of AT&T and The Chernin Group), is tailoring its platform for fans of anime, animation, gaming, comedy, fantasy and technology.

Related: Study—VR and OTT Will Play Together

VRV's initial batch of partners are on tap to deliver premium content such as Berserk, Cyanide & Happiness, Red vs. Blue, RWBY, and Bravest Warriors. VRV plans to announce additional premium channels in the coming months. VRV will initially distribute its SVOD platform to U.S. audiences.

VRV is not an “open” platform, but a curated one that will work with specific partners that fit the audience segment being targeted that are also interested in building premium subscription channels, explained Ellation CEO Tom Pickett, an exec late of YouTube and Google.

Go to multichannel.com for the full story.