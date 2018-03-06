Eleven Sports Gets the Itch for Twitch

Eleven Sports has launched Eleven Prime, a new, dedicated sports channel on Twitch, the Amazon-owned gamer-focused video streaming service.



RELATED: Amazon Puts Up $970 Million for Twitch



Eleven Prime features a range of live sporting events, including basketball, baseball, football and hockey, as well as coverage of sports that have “dedicated, underserved fan bases” such as darts and drone racing.



RELATED: Twitch Tunes in Cheddar Channel



Eleven Prime’s baseline service is free in the U.S., with some events offered to Twitch’s global base of 15 million users, plus a subscription option that runs $4.99 per month and some social media enhancements such as a chat during subscriber-mode.



“This partnership expands our presence in the U.S. and through our collaborative approach with Twitch, we are challenging the status quo on how sports are delivered, discovered, and packaged,” Anthony Bailey, SVP and managing director for Eleven Sports in the U.S., said in a statement. “We are focused on reaching audiences everywhere and ensuring that fans can interact socially around our content.”



“Sports on Twitch is a very nascent, yet well-received category by our community,” added Jane Weedon, Twitch’s director of business development. “ELEVEN SPORTS is tapping into the current appeal by offering up one of the first channels on Twitch dedicated to broadcasting sports content 24/7. Given the diversity of their programming from football to darts, and everything in between, this is an exciting time for sports fans looking for a more interactive viewing experience.”