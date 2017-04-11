Eleven Sports to Air Legends Football League

Eleven Sports, the international sports network that purchased the U.S. distribution assets of One World Sports last month, continues to add to its domestic lineup, offering live and exclusive coverage of the Legends Football League weekly broadcast of “LFL Football Night” beginning April 22.

The Legends Football League is a women’s 7-on-7 tackle football league. It was formerly called the Lingerie Football League and has seen its games aired on other cable channels like Fuse and MTV2 in the past. The network said it will broadcast all 19 scheduled games of the 2017 season, including 16 regular season games, two conference championships and Legends Cup 2017.

“We are very pleased to add more compelling sports entertainment to our growing rights portfolio with the addition of Legends Football League,” said Eleven Sports group managing director Danny Menken said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the league in bringing fans closer to the action.”

“It’s certainly a milestone day for our athletes and the game, to be recognized by a premiere US sports-broadcaster like Eleven Sports,” said Legends Football League managing partner Mitchell Mortaza in a statement. “Our partnership with Eleven Sports places us in front of the sports fan, which is ultimately where this franchise will reside.”



