Elemental Tightens Ties to Sky

Multiscreen video processing and encoding specialist Elemental Technologies said it is powering two services from U.K.-based Sky – its over-the-top TV service, NOW TV, and its mobile TV service, Sky Go.

The mobile-facing Sky Go service for Sky TV subs delivers live and on-demand programming on browsers, smartphones and tablets. NOW TV is a contract-free OTT TV service that is compatible with north of 60 devices, including its own Roku-based NOW TV Box.

The Sky OTT service infrastructure is using Elemental’s “Live” video processing engine, which preps video for delivery to mobile devices and the Web, in conjunction with the vendor’s Conductor workflow control platform. On the VOD side, Sky’s tapping the Elemental “Server” platform to transcode content into multiple formats for devices such as the Apple TV via Sky’s content delivery network.

