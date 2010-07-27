Elemental Technologies Gets Additional Backing

Start-up Elemental Technologies, whose GPU (graphical processing

unit)-based transcoding products are starting to find favor with

broadcasters, has completed a $7.5 million Series B venture financing

round and picked up Disney's venture arm, Steamboat Ventures, as a new

investor.

Steamboat focuses on early- to mid-stage technology companies pursuing

digital media and consumer technology opportunities, and has

previously invested in companies such as EdgeCast Networks and Pure

Digital (inventors of The Flip camera, and subsequently acquired by

Cisco). Elemental's Series B round also included General Catalyst and

Voyager Capital, which participated in the company's initial Series A

financing round back in June 2008.

"Steamboat clearly recognizes the opportunities and challenges created

by consumers' insatiable appetite for video," said Steamboat managing

director Scott Hilleboe in a statement. "Elemental's disruptive video

processing solutions are poised to change

expectations regarding content delivery to any device or screen with

exceptional video quality and unmatched price-to-performance. The

company's technology allows a publish-once, display-anywhere model,

supporting the broadest distribution of rich media."

The investment by Steamboat, which adds Hilleboe to Elemental's board

of directors, is significant as Elemental tries to gain a foothold in

the competitive transcoding market, says Elemental CEO and co-founder

Sam Blackman.

"They're a nice fit," he says. "They're a VC that really understands

the media business, and they have a lot of credibility in the video

space."

The Steamboat investment is not surprising, considering that Disney is

already an Elemental customer. According to Blackman, two months ago

ABC began using the company's Elemental Server product to prepare the

network's content in the HTTP adaptive streaming format used by

Apple's iPad and other Apple devices.

Other early Elemental customers include CBS Interactive, Time Warner

Cable's Oceanic Cable and station group News-Press & Gazette. Blackman

says that his company is drawing strong interest from programmers

looking to serve video "over-the-top" to broadband-enabled TVs and

other connected devices as well as mobile phones and computers.

"That has become a requirement pretty quickly, and I think some of the

traditional vendors have been caught by surprise," says Blackman.

In that vein, he adds that Elemental is actively pursuing partnerships

with larger companies to increase distribution of its technology.