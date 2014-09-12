Elemental Significantly Expands Business With Delta #IBC2014

Elemental Technologies announced a major expansion to its technology offerings with the launch of a new video delivery platform that the company says is designed to overcome the complexities of multiscreen delivery.

In recent years, the Portland, Oregon-based company has built up a large client base for its software-defined video processing technologies for multiplatform delivery. Those clients include Comcast, HBO, the BBC and many others.

The Delta product significantly expands those offering into a platform for video delivery that allows companies to more easily add new time-shifted services while reducing distribution costs and manage content.

The company noted that it has been testing the product for some time and has already lined up major telco, over-the-top TV (OTT), broadcast, satellite and mobile operators in the U.S., Europe and Middle East.

The Elemental Delta platform includes capabilities for catch-up TV for on demand access; start over TV so viewers can replay live broadcasts from the start; and nPVR for the creation and storage of live TV content recordings for playback on any device.

The platform also includes “just-in-time (JIT) packaging, origin services, intelligent caching, dynamic ad insertion and replacement, and end-to-end encrypted content protection functions in a single platform,” the company says.

It also provides support for all major adaptive streaming protocols, compression formats and multiple digital rights management (DRM) systems within a single framework.

Elemental Delta is available as a cloud service, VM subscription or appliance.