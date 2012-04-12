Elemental Selected for Multiscreen Olympic Coverage

Elemental Technologies has announced that a number of leading international broadcasters will use Elemental products to power their IP video delivery initiatives for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The vendor is estimating that over 600 million people will have access to streams from broadcasters in the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and more than a dozen countries in Latin American that will be using Elemental's solutions to deliver live and on demand coverage to such Internet-connected devices as set-top boxes, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Elemental has also been selected to create transnational video streams for multiscreen delivery to viewers worldwide.

The vendor did not release names of specific broadcasters.

"We are truly honored to be selected by such a broad group of customers for their multiscreen Olympic initiatives," said Keith Wymbs, VP marketing at Elemental Technologies, in a statement.

The digital delivery of content is expected to reach record level at this year's Olympics as more broadcasters look to digital platforms as a way to increase audiences and revenues. ABI Research senior analyst Sam Rosen noted in a statement that: "Broadcasters are preparing IP video for laptops, tablets and smartphones to support viewing of live events while at work, as well as augmenting their video-on-demand capabilities to provide audiences with control of which sports to watch at home. Many will experiment with new video distribution to customers including through Facebook, HTML5 websites optimized for multiple screens, dedicated iPad or Android apps, and apps for connected TV products like Roku."