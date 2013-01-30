Elemental Adds HEVC Support

Following the recent approval of the HEVC compression

standard, video technology vendor Elemental Technologies has announced that its

video processing solutions will offer support for the HEVC (high-efficiency video

coding) H.265 codec via software upgrade.





The move to HEVC, which is in its infancy, promises to

eventually greatly expand delivery of high-quality, high-resolution video while

reducing bandwidth requirements. As massive amounts of video data distributed

over the Internet consumes more network capacity, HEVC/H.265 offers bandwidth

efficiency gains between 30% to 50% compared to the MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 standard.



InternationalTelecommunications Union (ITU) members gave HEVC first-stage consent

earlier this month.





To achieve significant bandwidth reductions, the HEVC/H.265

codec requires, however, up to 10 times more processing power for encoding

compared to H.264.





"The computational intensity of HEVC lends itself perfectly

to the processing performance advantage available with graphics processing

units," said Keith Wymbs, VP of marketing at Elemental, who said that the

company's H.265 encoding exhibits bandwidth reductions of up to 50% compared to

H.264. "Video processing software from Elemental delivers H.265 content at very

low video bit rates to a wide variety of viewing devices, creating ubiquity

that will richly reward content providers, broadcasters and consumers."





Elemental, which has released a whitepaper on the subject,

is planning to demonstrate concurrent H.264, MPEG-2, and H.265 encoding on a

single Elemental Live system at NAB in April.