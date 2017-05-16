Element Electronics Lights Preorders for Fire TV-Powered 4K TVs

Element Electronics said it has begun to take preorders and has opened general availability of a line of 4K TVs that are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform and also feature voice remotes that use Amazon’s Alexa technology.

The baseline 43-inch model sells for $449, alongside three other models: 50-inch ($549), 55-inch ($649) and 65-inch ($899). Those models feature 3 gigabytes of memory, 16 GB of internal storage (expandable with a USB/SD card), built in WiFi and Bluetooth, four HDMI ports, and streaming resolution up to 4K and 60 frames per second.

The models, which come with a one-year warranty, will also enable users to tap Alexa-based voice integration to conduct searches, switch inputs, pause or rewind live TV, launch apps, and control compatible smart home devices.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.