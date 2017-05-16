Element Electronics Lights Preorders for Fire TV-Powered 4K TVs
Element Electronics said it has begun to take preorders and has opened general availability of a line of 4K TVs that are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform and also feature voice remotes that use Amazon’s Alexa technology.
The baseline 43-inch model sells for $449, alongside three other models: 50-inch ($549), 55-inch ($649) and 65-inch ($899). Those models feature 3 gigabytes of memory, 16 GB of internal storage (expandable with a USB/SD card), built in WiFi and Bluetooth, four HDMI ports, and streaming resolution up to 4K and 60 frames per second.
The models, which come with a one-year warranty, will also enable users to tap Alexa-based voice integration to conduct searches, switch inputs, pause or rewind live TV, launch apps, and control compatible smart home devices.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.