Election Day Sees 31 Million Tweets
Twitter activity surged on Election Day, Nov. 6, with over
31 million tweets, according to a blog posted by Adam Sharp, head of
government, news and social innovation on Twitter's official blog.
The biggest spike in activity occurred at 11:19 P.M. ET, as
the major networks and news organizations called the election for President
Barack Obama and the number of tweets hit 327,452 per minute.
Another social media milestone was passed with President
Obama tweeted his thanks to followers before taking the stage to deliver the
traditional acceptance speech.
The second highest spike in activity was 85,273 tweets per
minute (TPM) at 11:12 p.m. ET, when the Iowa presidential race was called. The
third highest level was 69,031 TPM at 9:33 p.m. ET, when the Pennsylvania and
Wisconsin presidential races were called, followed by 65,106 TPM at 8:03 p.m. ET,
with the AP called a number of races, according to Sharp's blog.
