EFL Digital Taps Streaming Partners

EFL Digital (formerly Football League Interactive) has signed Realise and NeuLion to a seven-year deal to handle the digital and streaming needs of the English Football League’s 72 clubs.

Under those deals, U.K.-based digital agency Realise will design and develop EFL Digital’s club web and mobile sites, while NeuLion takes on other elements, such as streaming, merchandising and payment services.

The deal will build on NeuLion’s sports-focused deals with partners such as the NFL, Euroleague, NBA, UFC, Premiere League and Major League Soccer.

The deal, which includes one year for the build, calls for the new sites to go live in July 2017 and for all sites to be optimized for desktop, tablet and mobile platforms, VOD access to all EFL fixtures, digital advertising, and subscription management and e-billing payment capabilities, and support for multiple languages.

