Efficio Upgrades Sales Management Products

Sales management and CRM software provider Efficio Solutions has upgraded its media sales and analytics software as well as its Yield Management Solution.

New features include an inventory pacing analysis tool and improvements to account management and eMarketing functionality.

"It is critical that managers have the ability to consider a variety of important criteria, including historical sell-out and pacing, when making strategic inventory decisions for their stations," explained Efficio co-president David Einstein. "We are pleased to be able to add this beneficial visibility and functionality to managers in the media space."

The company noted that the inventory pacing analysis tool is now included in Efficio's Yield Management Solution. It is available as an integrated part of Efficio or as a stand-alone module.

The company's products are used by over 8,000 people in the media industry.