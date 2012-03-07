Edge Expands Software Services

The corporate consulting firm Edge Technology Services, which works with a number of media, entertainment and telecommunications companies, has expanded their services with the launch of a new subsidiary, Sharp Technical Resources.

The new North Haven, Conn.-based unit was set up to provide fully outsourced services for software development projects.

"Clients kept asking for us to expand with more software development capabilities-either because they couldn't find off-the-shelf solutions that met business needs or vendors that could not integrate between disparate software packages," said Kate Cervoni, COO, Edge Technology Services. "Based on our 11-years of providing technical talent for in-house software development projects, Sharp Technical Resources was a natural extension."

Scott Andrews, senior project manager, will oversee the Sharp Technical Resources project from North Haven. The unit currently employs about 20 people.