Edge Expands Software Services
The corporate consulting firm Edge Technology Services, which works with a number of media, entertainment and telecommunications companies, has expanded their services with the launch of a new subsidiary, Sharp Technical Resources.
The new North Haven, Conn.-based unit was set up to provide fully outsourced services for software development projects.
"Clients kept asking for us to expand with more software development capabilities-either because they couldn't find off-the-shelf solutions that met business needs or vendors that could not integrate between disparate software packages," said Kate Cervoni, COO, Edge Technology Services. "Based on our 11-years of providing technical talent for in-house software development projects, Sharp Technical Resources was a natural extension."
Scott Andrews, senior project manager, will oversee the Sharp Technical Resources project from North Haven. The unit currently employs about 20 people.
