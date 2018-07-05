Ed Schultz, Former MSNBC Primetime Host, Dies at 64

Former MSNBC Host Ed Schultz died Thursday, the network reported.

He was 64 years old.

He joined MSNBC as the host of a weekly talk program with a progressive point of view, The Ed Show, in 2009. The show stayed on the network until 2015.

More recently, he hosted a program on RT America, News with Ed Schultz.

Born in Virginia, Schultz had a brief professional football career. He then went on the air as a radio sportscaster in Fargo, N.D.

He became a conservative talk show host and his program was picked up throughout the region. He views later turned more liberal after visiting a Salvation Army cafeteria.