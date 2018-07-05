Trending

Ed Schultz, Former MSNBC Primetime Host, Dies at 64

Former MSNBC Host Ed Schultz died Thursday, the network reported.

He was 64 years old.

He joined MSNBC as the host of a weekly talk program with a progressive point of view, The Ed Show, in 2009. The show stayed on the network until 2015.

More recently, he hosted a program on RT America, News with Ed Schultz.

Born in Virginia, Schultz had a brief professional football career. He then went on the air as a radio sportscaster in Fargo, N.D.

He became a conservative talk show host and his program was picked up throughout the region. He views later turned more liberal after visiting a Salvation Army cafeteria. 