EchoStar uses Widevine DRM for SlingLoaded set-top
By Glen Dickson
Content-protection vendor Widevine Technologies announced that EchoStar
Corp. subsidiaries EchoStar Technologies L.L.C. and Sling Media, Inc. will use
Widevine's digital rights management (DRM) solution to protect content on
new "SlingLoaded" set-tops that enable consumers to watch and
control their home TV remotely through an IP connection. The companies are
expected to demonstrate the technology next week at the Cable Labs Summer
Conference 2010 in Keystone, Colo.
EchoStar, the set-top and satellite-services provider spun off from
pay-TV operator Dish Network in 2008, makes set-tops for Dish and also markets
set-tops and cable modems to cable and telco operators worldwide. At the CES
show last January, it demonstrated a range of devices with SlingMedia's
placeshifting technology, including Dish set-tops.
Dish previously announced that it would use Widevine technology to
support placeshifting services for its subscribers, allowing them to take content available on their home TV and stream it
through the Internet for remote viewing on a desktop PC, Mac, laptop or smart
phone.
"Our innovative consumer devices embedded with Widevine's widely
adopted security bring peace of mind to content owners and service providers
seeking to maintain their revenue model while providing consumers unparalleled
flexibility to watch their content on the go," said Mark Jackson,
president of EchoStar Technologies L.L.C., in a statement. "This
collaborative solution gives cable, satellite, telco or other service providers
seeking a multi-screen solution another layer of industry-accepted security for
placeshifting home TV content to PCs, Macs and other consumer
electronics."
"EchoStar has developed an innovative platform for extending traditional
delivery of TV content inside and outside the digital home, including to mobile
clients," added Widevine CEO Brian Baker. "Our solution provides
consumers ultimate flexibility to watch content when and where they want.
Widevine's multiplatform DRM is critical to the success of this vision."
