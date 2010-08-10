EchoStar uses Widevine DRM for SlingLoaded set-top

Content-protection vendor Widevine Technologies announced that EchoStar

Corp. subsidiaries EchoStar Technologies L.L.C. and Sling Media, Inc. will use

Widevine's digital rights management (DRM) solution to protect content on

new "SlingLoaded" set-tops that enable consumers to watch and

control their home TV remotely through an IP connection. The companies are

expected to demonstrate the technology next week at the Cable Labs Summer

Conference 2010 in Keystone, Colo.

EchoStar, the set-top and satellite-services provider spun off from

pay-TV operator Dish Network in 2008, makes set-tops for Dish and also markets

set-tops and cable modems to cable and telco operators worldwide. At the CES

show last January, it demonstrated a range of devices with SlingMedia's

placeshifting technology, including Dish set-tops.

Dish previously announced that it would use Widevine technology to

support placeshifting services for its subscribers, allowing them to take content available on their home TV and stream it

through the Internet for remote viewing on a desktop PC, Mac, laptop or smart

phone.

"Our innovative consumer devices embedded with Widevine's widely

adopted security bring peace of mind to content owners and service providers

seeking to maintain their revenue model while providing consumers unparalleled

flexibility to watch their content on the go," said Mark Jackson,

president of EchoStar Technologies L.L.C., in a statement. "This

collaborative solution gives cable, satellite, telco or other service providers

seeking a multi-screen solution another layer of industry-accepted security for

placeshifting home TV content to PCs, Macs and other consumer

electronics."

"EchoStar has developed an innovative platform for extending traditional

delivery of TV content inside and outside the digital home, including to mobile

clients," added Widevine CEO Brian Baker. "Our solution provides

consumers ultimate flexibility to watch content when and where they want.

Widevine's multiplatform DRM is critical to the success of this vision."