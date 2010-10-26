EchoStar Renews Arqiva Deal
EchoStar
Broadcasting Corp. has extended its long term channel contribution
contract with media services company Arqiva, which will deliver more
than 30 international channels from Europe and Asia to EchoStar's
teleports in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Gilbert, Arizona.
The channels
include such services as Abu Dhabi TV, Al Arabiya, Al Jaheed, ART
Sports USA, B4U Movies, MBC International, SET Max USA, Trace TV, and
Video Italia.
The EchoStar contribution deal includes full-time
downlinks of the 30-plus channels as well as operation of a multiplex
system at Arqiva's Chalfont Teleport in the U.K. The signal is then sent
by fiber to EchoStar's teleports. In addition, the Asian-region
downlinks are delivered directly to Cheyenne via Arqiva's fiber network
in the U.S.
"The EchoStar renewal demonstrates the confidence it
has in Arqiva's seamless global delivery," noted Jon Kirchner, executive
VP Arqiva Broadcast & Media, in a statement. "By utilizing our
extensive fiber and teleport infrastructure in Europe, we are able to
reliably deliver a portion of EchoStar's international programming to
the U.S."
