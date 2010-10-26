EchoStar Renews Arqiva Deal

EchoStar

Broadcasting Corp. has extended its long term channel contribution

contract with media services company Arqiva, which will deliver more

than 30 international channels from Europe and Asia to EchoStar's

teleports in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Gilbert, Arizona.

The channels

include such services as Abu Dhabi TV, Al Arabiya, Al Jaheed, ART

Sports USA, B4U Movies, MBC International, SET Max USA, Trace TV, and

Video Italia.

The EchoStar contribution deal includes full-time

downlinks of the 30-plus channels as well as operation of a multiplex

system at Arqiva's Chalfont Teleport in the U.K. The signal is then sent

by fiber to EchoStar's teleports. In addition, the Asian-region

downlinks are delivered directly to Cheyenne via Arqiva's fiber network

in the U.S.

"The EchoStar renewal demonstrates the confidence it

has in Arqiva's seamless global delivery," noted Jon Kirchner, executive

VP Arqiva Broadcast & Media, in a statement. "By utilizing our

extensive fiber and teleport infrastructure in Europe, we are able to

reliably deliver a portion of EchoStar's international programming to

the U.S."