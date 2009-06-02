EchoStar Expanding To Asia
EchoStar, which provides satellite services to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, is adding Asia to its footprint.
The company has teamed with Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. to provide direct-to-home satellite service to Taiwan and other regions.
EchoStar will provide the operational oversight and equipment while AsiaSat provides the satellite capacity.
The service is expected to be up and running in the second half of the year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.