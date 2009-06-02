EchoStar Expanding To Asia

EchoStar, which provides satellite services to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, is adding Asia to its footprint.

The company has teamed with Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. to provide direct-to-home satellite service to Taiwan and other regions.

EchoStar will provide the operational oversight and equipment while AsiaSat provides the satellite capacity.

The service is expected to be up and running in the second half of the year.