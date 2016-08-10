EchoStar Drops ‘Sage’ Home Security/Automation Product Line

There are big changes afoot at EchoStar, Dish Network’s technology and set-top spin-off, as the company has decided to exit the retail home security/automation market while also announcing that long-time president Mark Jackson is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

EchoStar made note of Jackson’s departure in this SEC filing. Jackson, who joined EchoStar/Dish in 1993 as director of engineering, has been president of EchoStar Technologies since 2004 and played a major role in product development through the years.

“The entire EchoStar management team wishes Mark the best and we’ll miss his friendship and contribution,” Mike Dugan, EchoStar’s CEO, said Tuesday on the company’s Q2 earnings call.

Dugan said he has Vivek Khemka, recently promoted to CTO at Dish Network (from senior VP of product management), to succeed Jackson, who will be transitioning between roles “over the next few months.” Dish has been asked if it has yet named a successor CTO.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.