EchoStar to Continue Satellite Launches With Arianespace

EchoStar Corp. and Arianespace, SA, have reached a new

contract for the launch of multiple new satellites over a number of years from

Europe's spaceport in French Guiana.





The new contract continues a longstanding relationship

between EchoStar and Arianespace that began in 1996.





"In July, EchoStar's wholly owned subsidiary, Hughes

completed the successful launch of EchoStar XVII with Arianespace, giving us

confidence in Arianespace's ability to execute on future launches," said

Anders Johnson, president of EchoStar Satellite Services. "The Ariane 5 vehicle

has been a reliable, flight-proven launch system. We look forward to relying on

Ariane 5 to deliver on-time success in the execution of our near term expansion

programs."





In a separate statement Michael Dugan, president and CEO for

EchoStar, noted that "with this new Arianespace contract, we remain at the

forefront of state-of-the-art DTH services while significantly expanding

transponder capacity."





In 2012, Arianespace performed eight successful launches at

the CSG. Overall the company reports that it has "more than 50% of the

commercial satellite launch market."