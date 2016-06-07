E&C Subcommittee Schedules Broadband Privacy Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Republican leadership has scheduled a hearing on the FCC's broadband privacy framework for June 14 and the title leaves no doubt where they stand: "FCC Overreach: Examining the Proposed Privacy Rules."

Actually, there was already no doubt where they stood after a letter they sent the chairman last week saying it was the wrong approach.

"When the FCC overreaches, it’s normally bad news for consumers and the economy,” said Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). “Consumers deserve to be protected and the FCC’s privacy approach simply misses the mark. Next week’s hearing will provide the opportunity to examine the consequences of the FCC’s proposal to regulate ISPs under separate privacy rules from the rest of the internet."

No word on witnesses.