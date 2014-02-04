EBU Inks Major Deal With Newtec

Satellite communications provider Newtec has inked a multimillion-Euro contract with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which will deploy Newtec's satellite broadcast solutions to help upgrade the EBU's pan-European news exchange network.

"Our Members increasingly demand more content, which is why we selected Newtec to help our network upgrade," explained Ingrid Deltenre, director general of the EBU in a statement. "This step will further enable us in our mission to defend the interests of public service media."

The EBU is represents public broadcasters in 56 countries.

As part of the agreement, Newtec will provide an end-to-end solution for the Eurovision News Exchange and will work with Eurovision engineers to develop and implement the upgrades.