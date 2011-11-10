EastLink Deploys Motorola MPEG-4 Solutions

As part of a plan to expand its HD and 3D offerings, Canada's largest privately owned telecommunications company, Eastlink is deploying Motorola's MPEG-4 video compression technology for all its linear and on-demand HD services, a move that will save bandwidth and free up capacity for additional services.

"Our customers have very high expectations when it comes to video quality, choice in programming and On Demand video services," said Deborah Shaffner, president and COO, EastLink, in a statement. "With the adoption of MPEG4 technology, we are capable of delivering the highest quality video our customers have come to expect while continuing to lead the industry in HD, 3D, and On Demand content availability."

EastLink has also deployed two of Motorola's advanced HD set-tops, the DCX3400-M and DCX700-M for the migration to HD broadcast and On Demand services to MPEG-4 and is using Motorola SE6601, an advanced encoder for MPEG-4 encoding.

"EastLink has a strong history of leading cable operators in the adoption and integration of advanced technologies into their network," noted Joe Cozzolino, senior vice president and general manager, Network Infrastructure, Motorola Mobility, in a statement. "Following successful trials in test markets across Canada, EastLink is now in a position to deploy Motorola's MPEG4 for all OnDemand, HD and 3D services. By using Motorola's MPEG-4 technology to deliver industry-leading video picture quality, EastLink can also enjoy significant bandwidth efficiencies."

The upgrade will also allow customers to "enjoy significantly increased HD and 3D DVR content storage" as a result of the move to MPEG-4, Shaffner added in a statement.