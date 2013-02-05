Ease Acquires Scenechronize

The payroll and production accounting firm Ease

Entertainment Services has acquired Scenechronize, a cloud-based production

information management system.





Since first developing its product in 2006, Scenechronize

has grown its client base to include nearly every studio and television

network, along with countless independent films, the two companies reported.





Its platform allows members of a production team to access

and share a wide variety of key information, including budgets, scripts and

schedules.





All existing employees of Scenechronize will be retained.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Ease is planning to integrate its production accounting technology

with Scenechronize's production software program to create a platform that can

be used to manage both production office information and production accounting

information in a way that can handle every aspect of the production, from

script development to the actual production and eventually the payment of

residuals.





"Today's announcement marks the start of a new era in

production technology, one that will save producers time and money -- and paper

-- while delivering the information they need, exactly how they need it," said

Michael Rose, chairman and CEO of Ease Entertainment, in a statement.

"Scenechronize's ability to manage production information was the perfect

complement to Ease's accounting and financial systems."





"We are already developing methods for securely offering

pertinent financial, production and scheduling data to the user through their

dashboard hub," he added.