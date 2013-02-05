Ease Acquires Scenechronize
The payroll and production accounting firm Ease
Entertainment Services has acquired Scenechronize, a cloud-based production
information management system.
Since first developing its product in 2006, Scenechronize
has grown its client base to include nearly every studio and television
network, along with countless independent films, the two companies reported.
Its platform allows members of a production team to access
and share a wide variety of key information, including budgets, scripts and
schedules.
All existing employees of Scenechronize will be retained.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ease is planning to integrate its production accounting technology
with Scenechronize's production software program to create a platform that can
be used to manage both production office information and production accounting
information in a way that can handle every aspect of the production, from
script development to the actual production and eventually the payment of
residuals.
"Today's announcement marks the start of a new era in
production technology, one that will save producers time and money -- and paper
-- while delivering the information they need, exactly how they need it," said
Michael Rose, chairman and CEO of Ease Entertainment, in a statement.
"Scenechronize's ability to manage production information was the perfect
complement to Ease's accounting and financial systems."
"We are already developing methods for securely offering
pertinent financial, production and scheduling data to the user through their
dashboard hub," he added.
