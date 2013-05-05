E! Twitter Account Hacked
By B&C Staff
The Twitter account of E! Online was compromised on Saturday
and posted incorrect information about Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie and Selana
Gomez before being suspended.
"Eonline's breaking news twitter and sms accounts were
compromised today," the site said in a statement. "We're working to have this
resolved as quickly as possible and are fully investigating the incident. We
apologize for any confusion that the erroneous news alerts may have caused."
Several news outlets have had their social media accounts
hacked in recent weeks, including CBS News' 60 Minutes and 48 Hours and the
Associated Press.
