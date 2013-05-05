E! Twitter Account Hacked

The Twitter account of E! Online was compromised on Saturday

and posted incorrect information about Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie and Selana

Gomez before being suspended.

"Eonline's breaking news twitter and sms accounts were

compromised today," the site said in a statement. "We're working to have this

resolved as quickly as possible and are fully investigating the incident. We

apologize for any confusion that the erroneous news alerts may have caused."

Several news outlets have had their social media accounts

hacked in recent weeks, including CBS News' 60 Minutes and 48 Hours and the

Associated Press.