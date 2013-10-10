E! Online Has Record Quarter

E! is reporting record usage of its digital platforms, with the number of unique users at E! Online rising 31% in the third quarter of 2013 to 11 million from a year earlier, according the comScore data provided by the programmer.

The record numbers mark five consecutive quarters of growth for unique users.

Average monthly uniques hit 18 million across platforms and its mobile offerings had 9 million uniques. Overall the programmer says it is on track to deliver its strongest every digital performance in 2013.

If portals are excluded, E! also reported that E! Online was the number one ranked "entertainment news site" for total unique visitors, beating both TMZ and People.

Most popular content continued to be top news stories and pop culture events. "A record breaking 2013 Emmys performance boosted third quarter 2013 performance and closed out 2013 as E! digital's strongest awards season performance to date," the company explained.