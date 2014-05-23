E! Launches TV Everywhere App

E! went live with TV everywhere features on its website and launched an authenticated E! Now app for Apple’s iOS devices on May 22.

The move provides authenticated pay TV subscribers access to live streaming of a number of series as well as on demand access to shows.

The company noted that they expect an android version of the app to go live in mid-June. On desktop, the TV everywhere content is available at eonline.com/now.

In a statement, John Najarian, executive VP/general manager of digital media at E! explained that “in a world where time shifted viewing behavior informs how viewers consume their content, it’s critical that we make our hit shows more accessible and on multiple devices and screens. We believe this will continue to drive growth for E! and its core pop culture programming.”

The company has cut deals with a number of multichannel providers so that their subscribers can access the content on the website or on the app. At launch, these providers included AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks, Cablevision's Optimum TV, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Mediacom, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS.