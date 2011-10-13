DVR Penetration, VOD Monthly Usage Hit New Highs in U.S.

About 44% of American TV households now have at least one digital video recorder, up from 8% in 2005, and 62% digital cable subscribers now use video-on-demand at least monthly versus 52% a year ago, according to a consumer survey by Leichtman Research Group.

Still, about 90% of all TV viewing in the U.S. is still via live TV, the research firm found.

"On-demand TV viewing in the forms of DVR and VOD, as well as Netflix streaming, have significantly increased in terms of usage and popularity over the past few years," LRG president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman said. "Yet these on-demand TV platforms remain largely complementary to traditional TV services and viewing."

Overall, 73% of all digital cable subscribers have ever used VOD, with 87% of this group having watched an on-demand program or movie in the past month. Satisfaction with cable VOD also has risen, with 62% of cable VOD users rating the service 8-10 (on a 10-point scale, with 10 being the highest rating), compared with 60% last year and 55% two years ago.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.