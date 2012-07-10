DVEO Upgrades Its HD Converters

DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, has begun shipping new versions of it portable real time HD Spigot video converters with what the company is billing as lower pricing.

The HD Spigot product line includes three converters for HDMI to SDI or HD-SDI conversion, SDI or HD-SDI to HDMI, and analog to SDI or HD-SDI.

"DVEO invented this type of product in 2007," commented Scott Grizzle, product manager for DVEO in a statement. He also noted that the newest versions are available at "a lower price point" and that the "HD Spigots continue to save a bundle of money for our customers, since they can use inexpensive HDMI or analog devices."

Both the HD Spigot H/S (HDMI to SDI/HD-SDI) converter and the HD Spigot S/H (SDI/HD-SDI to HDMI) have a suggested retail price of $395. The HD Spigot A/S (Analog to SDI/HD-SDI) is priced at $695.