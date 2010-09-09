DVB-T2 Patent Pool Launched

A patent

pool for DVB-T2 has been launched by the Sisvel Group, an Italian company that

specializes in managing intellectual property rights, as part of an effort

designed to make it easier for manufacturers to acquire the intellectual

property rights needed to produce DVB-T2 compatible set-top boxes and other

equipment.

The

finalization of the DVB-T2 standard in September of 2009 and this new effort to

make it easier for equipment manufacturers to make DVB-T2 compatible gear is an

important development for high definition television in regions like Europe

where digital terrestrial platforms (DTT) have become a popular way to deliver

broadcast and multichannel signals. Unlike the DVB-T, the second generation

standard makes it possible for DTT platforms to deliver HD channels and is

being used in the U.K., France and other markets where the rapidly growing DTT

platforms reaching millions of homes are adding HD channels and content.

"This new

program will promote rapid adoption of the DVB-T2 standard by adding more

transparency and predictability to the cost of IP licensing," said Nick Wells,

chairman of the DVB-T2 Technical Working Group.

Patent

holders involved in the pool include the BBC, DTVG Licensing, France Telecom, Nokia,

SIDSA, TDF and Telecom Bretagne. The pool is open to other rights holders,

however, and additional companies are expected to join in upcoming weeks.