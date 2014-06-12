Durham Says Yes To AT&T’s GigaPower

Following recent approval from Winston-Salem, N.C., city officials for Durham have ratified an agreement that gives AT&T the green light to deploy its 1-Gbps-capable, fiber-based U-verse with GigaPower platform.

Like the earlier deal with Winston-Salem, the Durham agreement stems from AT&T’s discussions with the North Carolina Next Generation Network (NCNGN), an initiative comprised of six cities, four universities, and local business leaders, that’s aimed at stimulating deployment of next-gen broadband networks in the state.

AT&T said the approved plan covers “potential fiber deployments” to businesses and residential areas in “parts” of Durham, which is also served by incumbent cable operator Time Warner Cable, but has not elaborated on which areas will be covered. AT&T also has not announced a specific timeline for its N.C.-area rollouts, but noted that, like its plan for Winston-Salem, the build in Durham will get underway “within a few weeks," and will reveal more detailed rollout plans later.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.