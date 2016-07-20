DTS, Paramount Partner on DTS:X

Sound tech company DTS has partnered up with Paramount Home Media Distribution to include the DTS:X next-gen audio technology on a series of Blu-ray Disc, the companies announced.

Daddy’s Home, The Big Short, Zoolander No. 2 and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot will be the first Paramount Blu-rays that will include audio tracks of the object-based DTS:X audio offering. The technology places sounds above and behind viewers, and works with DTS:X enabled receivers and sound bars.

Denon, Sony and Yamaha are among several hardware manufacturers who have already used firmware updates to enable DTS:X with their receivers, while a dozen more — including Integra, Onkyo and Pioneer — plan to do the same this year. Yamaha has also announced plans to deliver a firmware update for its YSP-5600 sound bar, enabling DTS:X.

“DTS is constantly innovating in order to offer consumers the best entertainment experience possible,” said Bill Neighbors, GM of digital media and streaming solutions for DTS, in a statement. “DTS:X is our most recent, most advanced product offering, raising the bar for in-home entertainment. Consumers and content creators have higher expectations than ever and DTS:X will exceed the most demanding expectations.”

Paramount will also offer a DTS:X Headphone track on several DTS:X-enabled Blu-rays, which allows for the surround sound experience using any normal set of headphones.

“Paramount continues to progress the entertainment experience for audiences at home,” said Edward Hoxsie, SVP of worldwide product production and fulfillment for Paramount Pictures. “Working with DTS, a leading contributor in sound innovation, allows us to deliver a great consumer experience with audio technology that enables the immersive audio our feature content deserves.”