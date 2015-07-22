Drone Newsgathering: ArrowData and TVU Launch New Service

Drone services provider ArrowData has teamed up with TVU Networks to launch a new service that will let news organizations transmit live video from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones.

ArrowData already has a special FAA exemption that allows it to use drones for newsgathering as long as they follow government regulations. TVU Networks is a major provider of live mobile IP newsgathering systems that are widely used by broadcasters and news operations.

The partnership would allow clients to transmit live aerial views from ArrowData’s drones in full HD with sub-second latency using TVU’s portable cellular transmitters.

“This is a game changer for those in the news business,” said Ron Futrell, sales and marketing director for ArrowData in a statement. “There are many questions in the industry right now about how best to use drones. This partnership allows us to answer those questions and begin implementing AeroJournalism in newsrooms right away.”

Even with the waver, the FAA rules limit the use of drones. Most notably these restrict use to daylight hours, require the drone to fly within the sight of the operator and prohibit the drones from flying over people who are not part of the production crew.