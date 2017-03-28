Dreams Debuts TV Platform for Smartphones

Dreams, a Brooklyn-based startup, has launched a TV network/app tailored for smartphones that features a swipe-based interface along with content that has been converted or developed natively to fit the vertical viewing format.

"Everyone holds their phones vertically. It's like holding a glass of water. It’s just so much more comfortable,” Tom Bender, co-founder of Dreams Media, said, offering a view that clearly runs counter to that of Verizon’s Go90 service.

Founded last fall, Dreams introduced a beta version of its mobile TV service in November and followed Tuesday with a commercial launch for Android and iOS phones.

The idea is to offer a free, ad-supported service that starts to feed video once the app is open, without logins or any added friction, and to deliver an experience that’s as simple as turning on a traditional TV.



