Draka Doubles Fiber Shipments

Capitalizing on a growing number of fiber to the home (FTTH) deployments by telcos around the world, cable and optical fiber vendor Draka Communications has more than doubled shipments of its bend-insensitive fiber BendBright-XS product so far this year. The increased sales mean that the Amsterdam-based Draka has sold more than 2 million kilometers of the fiber product since its introduction.

"The growth is predominantly due to a leap in FTTH project expansion around the world," noted Alain Bertaina, product marketing, single-mode fiber, at Draka in a prepared statement. "This record product output exceeded Draka's expectations over the last year."

Bertaina also attributed the sales growth to the fact that the product is complaint with recent revisions to the standards body ITU-T's G.657 recommendation for bend-insensitive single-mode optical fibers and cables for the access network. The updated G.657 specification provides for improved bending performance that reduces costs for operators rolling out FTTH systems such as the one that Verizon has deployed for its FiOS services to offer IPTV video and high broadband speeds.