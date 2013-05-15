Doyle: DirecTV Looks to Test Off-Air Antenna in Set-Top

DirecTV is considering testing a new set-top that incorporates an antenna allowing customers to pull over-the-air broadcast signals, which could allow the satellite giant to avoid paying millions of dollars per year in retransmission consent fees.

Speaking at the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom conference in Boston, DirecTV chief financial officer Patrick Doyle said the company had used the integrated antenna solution early in its history, before it began offering local broadcast channels via satellite. Once the satellite giant began offering local-into-local broadcast signals on a wide scale basis, the antenna solution didn't make economic sense.

But now, with the advent of retransmission consent and the huge fees that some broadcasters charge, the economics have changed, he said.

