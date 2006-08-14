Download to Own on Direct2Drive

Twentieth Century Fox and Fox Interactive Media are following through on plans laid last year to deliver download-to-own movies on IGN Entertainment's Direct2Drive service.

Starting in October Twentieth Century Fox movies including X-Men: The Last Stand, and TV shows from various Fox divisions, including Fox Broadcasting and the Fox cable networks, will be available on Direct2Drive, a gaming download site owned by IGN, which is owned by FIM. After that, FIM plans to offer the download-to-own content across its other properties including MySpace.com.

New feature films will go for about $19.99 and new TV shows will go for $1.99 an episode. Viewers will be able to transfer content to two PCs and one portable device per PC. And, in what Fox calls an industry first, the shows can be immediately transferred to Windows Media compatible portable viewing devices.