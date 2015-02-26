Domestic Ad Sales, International Contributions Boost AMC

AMC Networks Inc., benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth and contributions from international holdings, rang up double-digit gains in adjusted operating cash flow and revenues in the fourth quarter and 2014 overall.

The programmer reported a 40% rise in net revenues during the fourth quarter to $609 million, boosted by a 19.7% rise at its national networks – AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV — to $499.8 million from $417.5 million the prior year. Ad revenue climbed 24.3% to $255 million behind demand for its original fare, while distribution fees advanced 15.3% to $245 million. The growth in distribution revenues was primarily attributable to increases in affiliate fees, including the inclusion of BBC America, as well as increases in licensing revenues.

There was a fivefold surge from international segment – fueled by the company’s acquisition of Chellomedia from Liberty Global — to $110.3 million from $17.9 million.

