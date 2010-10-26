Dome Chooses Calrec for New HD Truck

Broadcast

services company Dome Productions has chosen Calrec Audio for its

newest HD truck, Echo. The 53-foot trailer is designed to be used as a

standalone HD vehicle for NHL, NBA, Major League Baseball and other

productions.

"Our business is growing and we are building capacity

to match," noted Mike Johnson, director of engineering for Dome

Productions in a statement. He cited both the quality of the technology

and Calrec's customer service as major factors in their decision to

acquire the audio console.

The truck will used a 64-fader Sigma

console with Bluefin high-density signal processing, which packs all the

necessary computing power into a single card, saving space and

electricity. The Sigma with Bluefin incorporates 320 channel processing

paths that can be configured for as many as 52 full surround channels.

It

is the eighth audio control Calrec has provided Dome, which is owned by

CTV Specialty Television and Rogers Broadcasting in Canada.