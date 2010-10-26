Dome Chooses Calrec for New HD Truck
Broadcast
services company Dome Productions has chosen Calrec Audio for its
newest HD truck, Echo. The 53-foot trailer is designed to be used as a
standalone HD vehicle for NHL, NBA, Major League Baseball and other
productions.
"Our business is growing and we are building capacity
to match," noted Mike Johnson, director of engineering for Dome
Productions in a statement. He cited both the quality of the technology
and Calrec's customer service as major factors in their decision to
acquire the audio console.
The truck will used a 64-fader Sigma
console with Bluefin high-density signal processing, which packs all the
necessary computing power into a single card, saving space and
electricity. The Sigma with Bluefin incorporates 320 channel processing
paths that can be configured for as many as 52 full surround channels.
It
is the eighth audio control Calrec has provided Dome, which is owned by
CTV Specialty Television and Rogers Broadcasting in Canada.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.