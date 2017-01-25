Dolby Touts Vision Adoption

A year ago this time, Dolby’s proprietary high-dynamic range (HDR) technology, Dolby Vision, was being used by one TV manufacturer. After the Consumer Electronics Show, that number’s 10, including Sony, LG, TCL and Vizio.

Kevin Yeaman, president and CEO Dolby Laboratories, shared that and other stats about the technology Jan. 25 during a call with investors, discussing Dolby’s fiscal first quarter results for 2017. His Vision data points are a count of 90 movie titles on streaming services — including Netflix and Amazon — that carry Dolby Vision technology. Dolby expects as many as 25% of TVs available for the 2017 holiday season to carry Dolby Vision technology.

“We hit a lot of great milestones in the quarter,” Yeaman said. “We announced our first Dolby Vision TV with Sony, and our first combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos TV with LG. We also opened our 70th Dolby Cinema location.” Dolby Cinema is the term the company uses for the technology that combines both Atmos and Vision.

For the quarter, Dolby posted a profit of $53.4 million on revenue of $266.3 million, up from $240.8 million during the same quarter a year ago.

Looking ahead toward its fiscal second quarter of the year, Dolby expects revenue of between $265 million and $280 million.