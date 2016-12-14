Dolby Atmos Comes to Xbox One, Windows 10

Both the Xbox One and Windows 10 will support the next-gen, object-based audio service Dolby Atmos beginning in 2017, Microsoft announced Dec. 14.

“Xbox will be the first game console to feature Dolby Atmos and game developers are excited about using the new capabilities to make their games richer and more engaging,” the company announced in a blog post. “Atmos support for the Blu-ray app on Xbox is already available in Preview… and we’re very excited now to offer Atmos support to games on Xbox One and Windows 10.”

The update will require a Dolby Atmos enabled speaker system or soundbar, or Xbox One and Windows users can virtually use any pair of headphones with Dolby Atmos-enabled content.

“At Team Xbox, we are all gamers first, and bringing Dolby Atmos support to Xbox One and Windows 10 gaming next year will bring you even further inside the action and sound of your favorite titles,” said Mike Ybarra, Xbox’s head of platform engineering. “A big thank you to the team at Dolby for their partnership; we’re excited to share more with the Xbox community next year.”