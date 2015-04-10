Dolan Snags 40% 2014 Raise

Cablevision CEO James Dolan received $23.7 million in total compensation in 2014, a 40% hike from the previous year, while his father, founder and chairman Charles Dolan netted a 56% increase to $15.3 million, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

James Dolan’s annual base salary stayed steady at $2 million, but he received increases in option awards (from $7.9 million to $10.5 million) and in non-equity incentive compensation (from $5.2 million to $10.5 million). Charles Dolan received non-equity incentive plan compensation of $9.01 million for the year, up from the $3.77 million he received in 2013.

Vice chairman Gregg Seibert saw his pay rise 40% in the period, from $10 million in 2013 to $14.03 million, mainly from an increase in non-equity incentives.

