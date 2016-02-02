Dolan, Sapan: The Brand’s the Thing

New York – Cablevision Systems chief operating officer Kristin Dolan and AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said while branding is still of utmost importance for both cable systems and content companies, it is becoming harder to do in today’s fragmented TV market.

For Dolan, who helps lead a company with about 3 million customers in the New York metropolitan area, that started about four years ago with Cablevision’s transformation from a “monopoly” cable provider to a connectivity company with competition from wireline, wireless and online companies. As part of the Paley Center for Media’s Paley Dialog series, Dolan said that one of Cablevision’s goals in the early stages of that transformation was to make the company more accessible to existing and potential customers.

While that involved softening the Cablevision logo – lighter colors and rounder fonts were incorporated into the Optimum brand – it also involved beefing up customer service and improving products and the customer experience with the company.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.