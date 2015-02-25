Dolan Moves Cablevision to Connected Future

Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan said the cable operator’s future lies in the growth prospects of wireless connectivity, adding that more products to take advantage of its network are in the pipeline.

WiFi, Dolan said, is the wave of the future, adding that a trip to the January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas helped solidify that concept.

“I don’t think there was hardly anything on the floor that wasn’t connected using a WiFi device. I didn’t see one thing, by the way, being connected using a cellular device,” Dolan said of the CES Show. “Connectivity, particularly wireless, is going to become more and more important to our consumers. We want to be the company that provides that connectivity.”

