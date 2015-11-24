DoJ to Probe Comcast’s Spot Ad Position

The Department of Justice has launched a probe into whether Comcast’s role in the “spot” cable ad sales market hinders competition and violates antitrust law, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The investigation, the paper said, centers on “monopolization or attempted monopolization” of the spot cable ad-sales business, which is largely driven by the MSO’s Comcast Spotlight unit.

“We plan to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice’s inquiry,” Comcast said in a statement.

For more, go to Multichannel.com.