A Doc Is in the House on CNN Podcast

CNN launched a new podcast with video from Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Doc Talk, which features Gupta giving listeners health advice,is currently available on CNN's Website at cnn.com/podcasting, and for free on iTunes. In the first installment, Gupta offers advice on energy bars.

Earlier this month, CNN launched its first six podcasts, fast-paced, youth-skewing video installments that include footage that is more raw and edgy than that featured on the television network.

The video podcasts join the free audio podcasts CNN has been offering, the free video on CNN.com and the news company's subscription-based broadband video player, CNN Pipeline.