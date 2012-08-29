DNC Connects With Level 3

Level 3 Communications Inc. has announced it has been

selected as the "Official Media and Technology Provider" for the 2012

Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Charlotte, N.C. between Sept. 4 and 6.





As part of the agreement, Level 3 will provide a portfolio

of Vyvx and content distribution services from convention locations in

Charlotte, including the Time Warner Cable Arena, the Bank of America Stadium

and the Charlotte Convention Center.





Level 3 worked on the DNC in 2008 and Andrew Binns, CIO of

the DNC, noted in a statement that "Level 3 has a proven record of delivering

some of the most-watched events, including the 2008 convention, and we are

delighted to be working with them again."





In 2008, Level 3 helped broadcast the event to a record

viewership of nearly 40 million people.





This year, Level 3 will provide dark fiber services,

satellite uplink and downlink services, broadcast distribution, support of the

DNCC website delivery and monitoring and support services.