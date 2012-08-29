Trending

DNC Connects With Level 3

Level 3 Communications Inc. has announced it has been
selected as the "Official Media and Technology Provider" for the 2012
Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Charlotte, N.C. between Sept. 4 and 6.

As part of the agreement, Level 3 will provide a portfolio
of Vyvx and content distribution services from convention locations in
Charlotte, including the Time Warner Cable Arena, the Bank of America Stadium
and the Charlotte Convention Center.

Level 3 worked on the DNC in 2008 and Andrew Binns, CIO of
the DNC, noted in a statement that "Level 3 has a proven record of delivering
some of the most-watched events, including the 2008 convention, and we are
delighted to be working with them again."

In 2008, Level 3 helped broadcast the event to a record
viewership of nearly 40 million people.

This year, Level 3 will provide dark fiber services,
satellite uplink and downlink services, broadcast distribution, support of the
DNCC website delivery and monitoring and support services.