DNC Connects With Level 3
Level 3 Communications Inc. has announced it has been
selected as the "Official Media and Technology Provider" for the 2012
Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Charlotte, N.C. between Sept. 4 and 6.
As part of the agreement, Level 3 will provide a portfolio
of Vyvx and content distribution services from convention locations in
Charlotte, including the Time Warner Cable Arena, the Bank of America Stadium
and the Charlotte Convention Center.
Level 3 worked on the DNC in 2008 and Andrew Binns, CIO of
the DNC, noted in a statement that "Level 3 has a proven record of delivering
some of the most-watched events, including the 2008 convention, and we are
delighted to be working with them again."
In 2008, Level 3 helped broadcast the event to a record
viewership of nearly 40 million people.
This year, Level 3 will provide dark fiber services,
satellite uplink and downlink services, broadcast distribution, support of the
DNCC website delivery and monitoring and support services.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.